Dr. Behari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- FL
- Pensacola
- Dr. Vishnu Behari, MD
Dr. Vishnu Behari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishnu Behari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Behari works at
Locations
-
1
The Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Pensacola6160 N Davis Hwy Ste 10A, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 208-3848
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Craniopharyngioma
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Insulin Pump Therapy
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rickets
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transgender Disorders
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Behari?
Thourogh exam for a very complicated case. Caring and compassionate
About Dr. Vishnu Behari, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1447202874
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Howard University
- University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behari works at
Dr. Behari has seen patients for Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary, Diabetes Type 1 and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Behari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.