Dr. Vishnu Kalidindi, MD
Dr. Vishnu Kalidindi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College,Andhra University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.
Baylor Scott White the Heart Group- Frisco8000 Warren Pkwy Ste 104, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-6500
Baylor Scott White - The Heart Group - Castle Hills1700 Fm 544, Lewisville, TX 75056 Directions (469) 800-6500
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalidindi?
Dr. Kalidindi is a great doctor!!! He was on call the night my husband went to the ER. When he had to go back for a follow up.... it was a very bad experience with the front desk girl. She was so rude and hateful. If she treats everyone else like she treated us, it’s a wonder he’s even got a practice! After all we’d been through physically and emotionally, then meet up with the likes of her??Thankfully, we found another cardiologist who is also great and thank goodness his staff is just as great. Judy Smith- Melissa, Tx
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- The Chicago Med Sch
- Rangaraya Medical College,Andhra University
- Rangaraya Med Coll Andhra U
