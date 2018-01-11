Dr. Vishnu Kannabiran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannabiran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishnu Kannabiran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vishnu Kannabiran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They completed their residency with Boston Med Ctr Boston University
Mass ENT Associates3 Meeting House Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 256-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
We had a wonderful experience with Dr. Kannabiran. He is kind and knowledgeable. Our son had very swollen adenoids cause sleep disturbances and behavior problems. After surgery he is back to his old self . Sleeping great and happy ! I would definitely recommend Dr . Kannabiran to anyone!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Tamil
- 1083905756
- Boston Med Ctr Boston University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
