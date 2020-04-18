Dr. Vishnu Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishnu Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Vishnu Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Cf Anesthesia LLC3256 S Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 401-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recently moving from Illinois, I was referred to Dr Reddy for problems I was having with my bowels. I saw Samantha Johnson, PA ( His Physician assistant). I met Dr Reddy today for an endoscopy. I would highly recommend this office. His whole staff is extremely nice & very well versed. Super clean environment. Calls are returned the same day. I’m so happy I was referred here & have one more procedure to go through. Great job to his staff!
About Dr. Vishnu Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184617938
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.