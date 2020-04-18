Overview

Dr. Vishnu Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Cf Anesthesia LLC in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.