Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Naravadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naravadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Naravadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Naravadi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley.
Dr. Naravadi works at
Locations
-
1
CAMC Gastroenterology2930 Chesterfield Ave Ste 305, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 351-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
- St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naravadi?
Dr Naravadi did my colonoscopy. He was very nice and seems to really care about his patients. He was very thorough with the procedure. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Naravadi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Telugu
- 1760611776
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center - Hepatology|Loyola University Medical Center-Gastroenterology|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Kurnool Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naravadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naravadi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naravadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naravadi works at
Dr. Naravadi has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naravadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naravadi speaks Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Naravadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naravadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naravadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naravadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.