Overview

Dr. Vishnu Yelamanchi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Yelamanchi works at Cardiac And Vascular Consultants in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.