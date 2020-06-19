Overview

Dr. Vishnudat Seodat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cutchogue, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.