Overview

Dr. Vishnupriya Krishna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Krishna works at Gastro Health - Annapolis in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.