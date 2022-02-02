Dr. Vishnupriya Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishnupriya Krishna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishnupriya Krishna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Krishna works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Annapolis621 Ridgely Ave Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-4887
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Krishna to be a very capable, knowledgeable, kind and compassionate physician. She has good clinical judgement and did a technically excellent job on my colonoscopy. I have seen her go out of her way to help her patients. I give her five star rating and I am a physician myself and appreciate her expertise. I feel very fortunate to have her as my gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Vishnupriya Krishna, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1902822299
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- 1997|University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Krishna works at
Dr. Krishna has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishna speaks Hindi and Telugu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.