Dr. Vishnuteja Devalla, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Duluth, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Vishnuteja Devalla, MD

Dr. Vishnuteja Devalla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Devalla works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devalla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Anxiety
Arthritis
Hypertension
Anxiety
Arthritis

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 04, 2017
Dr. Devalla is very patient explaining my conditions and always tries to give a sensible solution to any problem that comes up. He's always well dressed and very professional. Would definitely recommend
Ed in Loveland, OH — Aug 04, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Vishnuteja Devalla, MD
About Dr. Vishnuteja Devalla, MD

  • Rheumatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1063874881
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

