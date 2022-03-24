Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Seth Gs Med College Bombay India and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Karande works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Heights880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 884-8884Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Karande and Associates SC In Via Fertility1585 Barrington Rd Ste 406, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 884-8884
-
3
Karande and Associates SC In Via Fertility407 E Congress Pkwy Ste D, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (847) 884-8884
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karande?
Our experiences with Dr. Karande was excellent. He's informative and very patient in answering our many (silly) questions. We went through three cycles of IVF, with the third one being a success. Prior to each cycle, Dr. Karande met with us and discussed the possibilities and probabilities, giving us peace of mind in an otherwise anxiety-filled stage of our lives. After each cycle, whether successful or unsuccessful, Dr. Karande provided feedback that continue to give us hope. And hope we held onto - and now we are going to be parents for the first time thanks to Dr. Karande and his staff. I believe in miracles, I always have, even when faced with adversities and obstacles. Dr. Karande played a crucial role with his expertise in helping us hold onto that faith.
About Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi, Polish and Spanish
- 1487600763
Education & Certifications
- Jones Institute For Reproductive Med Norfolk Va
- Children's Hospital New York Buffalo
- King Edward Memorial Hospital
- Seth Gs Med College Bombay India
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karande has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karande works at
Dr. Karande has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karande speaks Hindi, Polish and Spanish.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Karande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.