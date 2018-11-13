Dr. Vishvinder Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishvinder Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishvinder Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Associates Llp2031 McDaniel St Ste 210, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 527-3031
- 2 1330 S Valley View Blvd Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 633-0207
-
3
Jerry L Jones MD653 N Town Center Dr Ste 204, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 633-0207
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was flying into town after prolonged business trip and had a very small window of time to see Doctor. They got me in on extremely short notice! VERY helpful and VERY professional!
About Dr. Vishvinder Sharma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1538260468
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Hernia, Enteritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.