Overview

Dr. Vishwala Kasbekar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rensselaer, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Kasbekar works at Capital Region Family Hlth Care in Rensselaer, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.