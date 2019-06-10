Overview

Dr. Vishwanatha Nadig, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.



Dr. Nadig works at American Cardiology in Texarkana, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.