Dr. Vishwanatha Nadig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishwanatha Nadig, MD
Overview
Dr. Vishwanatha Nadig, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.
Dr. Nadig works at
Locations
-
1
American Cardiology4102 Gibson Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 255-7923
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nadig?
Intelligent & compassionate
About Dr. Vishwanatha Nadig, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1740266998
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wi
- Coney Island Hospital
- Loyola Stritch School Of Med Maywood Ill
- Mysore Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadig works at
Dr. Nadig speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.