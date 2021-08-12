Dr. Visoth Chhiap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhiap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Visoth Chhiap, MD
Overview
Dr. Visoth Chhiap, MD is a Dermatologist in Morgan Hill, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Chhiap works at
Locations
Visoth Chhiap M.d. A Professional Corp.18550 De Paul Dr Ste 204, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 Directions (408) 779-1772
Pacific Coast Cardiovascular930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A3, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (408) 779-1772
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After 25 years my husband finally found a Dr. who is actually helping him. They saw him same day I called and Dr. stayed late to make sure my husband was ok and even called him the next morning to check on him. He recommended products we should use and they are working!
About Dr. Visoth Chhiap, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1427005891
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhiap has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhiap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhiap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhiap works at
Dr. Chhiap has seen patients for Cold Sore, Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhiap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhiap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhiap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhiap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhiap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.