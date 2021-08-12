See All Dermatologists in Morgan Hill, CA
Dr. Visoth Chhiap, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Visoth Chhiap, MD is a Dermatologist in Morgan Hill, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Chhiap works at Visoth Chhiap M.d. A Professional Corp. in Morgan Hill, CA with other offices in Hollister, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Visoth Chhiap M.d. A Professional Corp.
    18550 De Paul Dr Ste 204, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 779-1772
  2. 2
    Pacific Coast Cardiovascular
    930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A3, Hollister, CA 95023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 779-1772

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2021
    After 25 years my husband finally found a Dr. who is actually helping him. They saw him same day I called and Dr. stayed late to make sure my husband was ok and even called him the next morning to check on him. He recommended products we should use and they are working!
    — Aug 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Visoth Chhiap, MD
    About Dr. Visoth Chhiap, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427005891
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Visoth Chhiap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhiap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chhiap has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chhiap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chhiap has seen patients for Cold Sore, Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhiap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhiap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhiap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhiap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhiap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

