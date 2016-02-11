Dr. Durvasula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viswa Durvasula, MD
Overview of Dr. Viswa Durvasula, MD
Dr. Viswa Durvasula, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cookeville, TN.
Dr. Durvasula works at
Dr. Durvasula's Office Locations
1
Middle Tennessee Psychiatry Group Inc.225 N Willow Ave Ste 1, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 707-9400
2
Livingston Regional Hospital-rehab Unit315 Oak St, Livingston, TN 38570 Directions (931) 403-2167
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
- Ascension Saint Thomas Stones River
- Livingston Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great doctor. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Viswa Durvasula, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1447392527
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durvasula accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durvasula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durvasula has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Delusional Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durvasula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Durvasula. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durvasula.
