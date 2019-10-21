Dr. Viswanath Balachandar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balachandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viswanath Balachandar, MD
Dr. Viswanath Balachandar, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Qlimg Hicksville Med Office350 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 938-0100
Hempstead226 Clinton St, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (516) 938-0100
Long Island Queens Hearing Asso Inc1055 Stewart Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 938-0100
He is a great doctor. He is always extremely helpful. Wish I could use him as my primary .
About Dr. Viswanath Balachandar, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- Nassau County Med Center
- St Johns Riverside Hospital
- Govt Genl Hosp
- Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
