Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Viswanathan Iyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Viswanathan Iyer, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LTMG Hosp/U Bombay and is affiliated with Fulton County Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Iyer works at
Locations
-
1
Kidney Care Center205 Grandview Ave Ste 301, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 695-0394
-
2
Kidney Care Center850 Walnut Bottom Rd Ste 103, Carlisle, PA 17013 Directions (717) 695-0394
- 3 890 Poplar Church Rd Ste 204B, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 695-0394
- 4 419 Village Dr, Carlisle, PA 17015 Directions (717) 695-0394
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Fulton County Medical Center
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyer?
Dr. Iyer is patient and always listens. He explains very well and takes his time with you. Dr. Iyer shows compassion and really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Viswanathan Iyer, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1871718338
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate U
- SUNY-Dwnst
- SUNY Downstate
- LTMG Hosp/U Bombay
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.