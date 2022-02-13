See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Vita Goei, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vita Goei, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hospital

Dr. Goei works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Esophagitis
Wireless pH Testing
Constipation
Esophagitis
Wireless pH Testing

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 13, 2022
    We have been seeing Dr Goei for over 7.5 years and she has been a blessing to us. She goes above and beyond to help my child and truly takes her time in treating, listening to and caring for my child.
    — Feb 13, 2022
    About Dr. Vita Goei, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1609986041
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.