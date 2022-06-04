Dr. Vitali Aizin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aizin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vitali Aizin, MD
Dr. Vitali Aizin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group321 E St Ste B, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 934-3260
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group9834 Genesee Ave Ste 101, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 430-8455
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Aizin really care for the patient he spends quality time with the patient and pays attention to the minimum detail he is one of the best doctors .
About Dr. Vitali Aizin, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Aizin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aizin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aizin works at
Dr. Aizin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aizin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aizin speaks Lithuanian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aizin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aizin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aizin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aizin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.