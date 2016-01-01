Overview of Dr. Vitaliy Pishchik, MD

Dr. Vitaliy Pishchik, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Crimean State Medical University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Pishchik works at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.