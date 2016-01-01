Dr. Vitaliy Pishchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pishchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vitaliy Pishchik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vitaliy Pishchik, MD
Dr. Vitaliy Pishchik, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Crimean State Medical University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Pishchik works at
Dr. Pishchik's Office Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 353-0008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pishchik?
About Dr. Vitaliy Pishchik, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093949158
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- St Vincent Charity Hospital
- St Vincent Charity Hospital
- Crimean State Medical University
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pishchik accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pishchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pishchik works at
Dr. Pishchik has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pishchik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pishchik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pishchik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pishchik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pishchik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.