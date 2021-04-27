See All Psychiatrists in Laguna Niguel, CA
Dr. Vitaliy Shaulov, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (35)
Map Pin Small Laguna Niguel, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vitaliy Shaulov, MD

Dr. Vitaliy Shaulov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They completed their residency with Metropolitan Hospital Center

Dr. Shaulov works at Integrative Psychiatry A Medical Corp. in Laguna Niguel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaulov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Psychiatry A Medical Corp.
    29982 Ivy Glenn Dr Ste 203, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 309-7903

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Vitaliy Shaulov, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1699705590
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vitaliy Shaulov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaulov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaulov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaulov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaulov works at Integrative Psychiatry A Medical Corp. in Laguna Niguel, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shaulov’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaulov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaulov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaulov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaulov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

