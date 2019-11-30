Dr. Fishbein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitaly Fishbein, MD
Overview
Dr. Vitaly Fishbein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University
Dr. Fishbein works at
Locations
Vitaly Fishbein MD LLC401 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been see Dr. Fishbein for more than 15 years but write this review first time. If I need colonoscopy/endoscopy Dr. Fishbein and office staff explain all prior to performing in detail every time. This year I went out of remission and my flare up was severe and Dr. Fishbein came up with a specific treatment for my specific issue. I highly recommend this practice for its professionalism and excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Vitaly Fishbein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1467410381
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- L'vovskij Medincinskij Institut
- Mount Vernon Hospital (New York)
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
