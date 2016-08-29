Dr. Vitaly Gordin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vitaly Gordin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vitaly Gordin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Dr. Gordin works at
Locations
-
1
Select Physical Therapy3025 MARKET ST, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-8900
-
2
Penn State Pediatric Bone and Joint Institute30 Hope Dr Ste 2400, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-6834
-
3
Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center15 Hope Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-6834
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordin?
I have been a patient of Dr. Gordin's for my chronic back pain , and fibromyalgia for over 10 years. He is extremely compassionate and astute with his care. Ginny his NP and the entire professional staff are also caring, accommodating and NOTHING is a problem for Dr. Gordin and his staff.
About Dr. Vitaly Gordin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Latvian and Russian
- 1164476594
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordin works at
Dr. Gordin has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gordin speaks Latvian and Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.