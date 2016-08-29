See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Camp Hill, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Vitaly Gordin, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vitaly Gordin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.

Dr. Gordin works at Penn State Health Medical Group in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Hershey, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Select Physical Therapy
    3025 MARKET ST, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 761-8900
  2. 2
    Penn State Pediatric Bone and Joint Institute
    30 Hope Dr Ste 2400, Hershey, PA 17033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 531-6834
  3. 3
    Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center
    15 Hope Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 531-6834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Milton S Hershey Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 29, 2016
    I have been a patient of Dr. Gordin's for my chronic back pain , and fibromyalgia for over 10 years. He is extremely compassionate and astute with his care. Ginny his NP and the entire professional staff are also caring, accommodating and NOTHING is a problem for Dr. Gordin and his staff.
    Lisa G. Poslock Rn.C, BSN in Bern Township, PA — Aug 29, 2016
    About Dr. Vitaly Gordin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Latvian and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164476594
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vitaly Gordin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordin has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

