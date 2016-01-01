Overview

Dr. Vitaly Kantorovich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Medical Faculty of Vilnius University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Backus Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Kantorovich works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.