Dr. Vitaly Kantorovich, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Vitaly Kantorovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vitaly Kantorovich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Medical Faculty of Vilnius University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Backus Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Kantorovich works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 Seymour St Dept Of, Hartford, CT 06102 Directions (860) 972-2085
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Backus Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Rochester General Hospital
- Medical Faculty of Vilnius University
Dr. Kantorovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantorovich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantorovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantorovich works at
