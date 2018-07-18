Dr. Margulis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitaly Margulis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vitaly Margulis, MD
Dr. Vitaly Margulis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco.
Dr. Margulis works at
Dr. Margulis' Office Locations
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3111
- 2 1500 S Main St Fl 2, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-3000
3
West Campus Building 32001 Inwood Rd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We are so greatful to have Dr. Margulis & his wonderful staff, especially Debbie, as we go through husband’s recent journey with 2017 bladder cancer & complications from a prior establishment’s 2012 prostate cancer radiation. Confident that we are in good hands!
About Dr. Vitaly Margulis, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1134152937
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
