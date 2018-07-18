Overview of Dr. Vitaly Margulis, MD

Dr. Vitaly Margulis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco.



Dr. Margulis works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.