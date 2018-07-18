See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Vitaly Margulis, MD

Urology
3.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vitaly Margulis, MD

Dr. Vitaly Margulis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco.

Dr. Margulis works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Margulis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 648-3111
  2. 2
    1500 S Main St Fl 2, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-3000
  3. 3
    West Campus Building 3
    2001 Inwood Rd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8765

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 18, 2018
    We are so greatful to have Dr. Margulis & his wonderful staff, especially Debbie, as we go through husband’s recent journey with 2017 bladder cancer & complications from a prior establishment’s 2012 prostate cancer radiation. Confident that we are in good hands!
    Mack in Dallas, TX — Jul 18, 2018
    About Dr. Vitaly Margulis, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1134152937
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education

