Dr. Vitaly Raykhman, MD

Urology
2.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Richmond Hill, NY
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vitaly Raykhman, MD

Dr. Vitaly Raykhman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

Dr. Raykhman works at Accord Physicians PLLC. in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raykhman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Accord Physicians Pllc
    10715 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 375-2100
  2. 2
    Accord Physicians Pllc
    2632 E 14th St Ste 101, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 375-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island College Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 23, 2016
    Great doctor
    Colaseadamian — Mar 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vitaly Raykhman, MD
    About Dr. Vitaly Raykhman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386656361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University of New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vitaly Raykhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raykhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raykhman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raykhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raykhman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raykhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Raykhman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raykhman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raykhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raykhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

