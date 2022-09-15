See All Dermatopathologists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Vitaly Terushkin, MD

Dermatopathology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vitaly Terushkin, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Terushkin works at The Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Red Bank, NJ with other offices in New York, NY, Short Hills, NJ and Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center
    225 State Route 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 747-5500
  2. 2
    David Becker, MD PC
    205 E 69th St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 772-3600
  3. 3
    Dermatology Consultants of Short Hills
    636 Morris Tpke Ste 2H, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 232-6245
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Margaret Ravits and Associates
    721 SUMMIT AVE, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 692-0800
  5. 5
    Schweiger Dermatology - Flatiron
    21 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 537-2870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Melanoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Melanoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Vitaly Terushkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology - Zitelli & Brodland, PC
    Residency
    • Dermatology - NYU School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vitaly Terushkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terushkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Terushkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terushkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Terushkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terushkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terushkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terushkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

