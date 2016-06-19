See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Vitaly Volovoy, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vitaly Volovoy, MD

Dr. Vitaly Volovoy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Volovoy works at Multicare Medical NYP LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richard Link, MD
Dr. Richard Link, MD
3.8 (6)
Dr. Karen McLeod-Deleaney, MD
Dr. Karen McLeod-Deleaney, MD
0.0 (0)
Dr. Vanna Morero, MD
Dr. Vanna Morero, MD
4.0 (12)
Dr. Volovoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Multicare Medical NYP LLC
    1009 Brighton Beach Ave Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 975-8500
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Obesity
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vitaly Volovoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Uzbek
    NPI Number
    • 1215949219
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Interfaith Med Center
    Medical Education
    • First Tashkent State Medical Institute
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vitaly Volovoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volovoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Volovoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Volovoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Volovoy works at Multicare Medical NYP LLC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Volovoy’s profile.

    Dr. Volovoy speaks Hebrew, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Uzbek.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Volovoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volovoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volovoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volovoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

