Overview of Dr. Vito Brunetti, MD

Dr. Vito Brunetti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Brunetti works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.