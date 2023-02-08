Dr. Vito Brunetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vito Brunetti, MD
Overview of Dr. Vito Brunetti, MD
Dr. Vito Brunetti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Dr. Brunetti's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-0808Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor cared about me as an individual with unique medical needs. He listened intently to my symptoms and concerns and made sure I had the right medications to get better. He’s a hero to me.
About Dr. Vito Brunetti, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1336261056
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
