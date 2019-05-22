Overview

Dr. Vito Calandro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mena Regional Health System, Parker Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Calandro works at Colorado Heart Clinic in Denver, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.