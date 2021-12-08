Dr. Ferri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vito Ferri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vito Ferri, DO
Dr. Vito Ferri, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Johnston, RI.
Dr. Ferri's Office Locations
Johnston Office1539 Atwood Ave Ste 101, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-3410
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent thorough physician
About Dr. Vito Ferri, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.