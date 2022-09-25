See All Ophthalmologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Vito Larocca, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vito Larocca, MD

Dr. Vito Larocca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Larocca works at Vito S LaRocca in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Larocca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vito S LaRocca
    78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 111, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 442-3232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 25, 2022
    I had my cataracts removed by him one eye had a problem but Dr. La Rocca is very skilled in what he does he did a terrific job on my eyes I would never trust anyone else to take care of my eyes.
    Marie Taddeo — Sep 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vito Larocca, MD
    About Dr. Vito Larocca, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376637991
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larocca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larocca works at Vito S LaRocca in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Larocca’s profile.

    Dr. Larocca has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larocca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Larocca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larocca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

