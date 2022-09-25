Overview of Dr. Vito Larocca, MD

Dr. Vito Larocca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Larocca works at Vito S LaRocca in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.