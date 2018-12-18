Dr. Vito Loguidice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loguidice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vito Loguidice, MD
Overview of Dr. Vito Loguidice, MD
Dr. Vito Loguidice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.
Dr. Loguidice's Office Locations
Coordinated Health3100 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 861-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Loguidice did my back surgery a few years ago and I’m going strong with absolutely no issues. He was professional straight to the point and accurate. I have recommended him to many people and he’s been wonderful. If you need a back doc. He’s your guy! Highly recommend him and his staff!!
About Dr. Vito Loguidice, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tex Back Inst
- W Va U
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
