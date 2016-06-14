Dr. Vito Mantese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mantese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vito Mantese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vito Mantese, MD
Dr. Vito Mantese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Mantese's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Vascular Surgery625 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7063, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This Doctor saved my life 19 yrs ago on new years eve 1997. Thank you Dr Mantese, I'm alive and well and enjoying Florida.
About Dr. Vito Mantese, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1265429567
Education & Certifications
- Baylor|Duke University
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mantese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mantese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mantese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mantese has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mantese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mantese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mantese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mantese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.