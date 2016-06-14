Overview of Dr. Vito Mantese, MD

Dr. Vito Mantese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Mantese works at Mercy Clinic Vascular Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.