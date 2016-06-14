See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Vito Mantese, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (7)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vito Mantese, MD

Dr. Vito Mantese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Mantese works at Mercy Clinic Vascular Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mantese's Office Locations

    Mercy Clinic Vascular Surgery
    Mercy Clinic Vascular Surgery
625 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7063, Saint Louis, MO 63141
(314) 251-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Jun 14, 2016
    This Doctor saved my life 19 yrs ago on new years eve 1997. Thank you Dr Mantese, I'm alive and well and enjoying Florida.
    Denise Leslie in Zephyrhills, FL — Jun 14, 2016
    About Dr. Vito Mantese, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265429567
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor|Duke University
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vito Mantese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mantese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mantese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mantese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mantese works at Mercy Clinic Vascular Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Mantese’s profile.

    Dr. Mantese has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mantese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mantese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mantese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mantese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

