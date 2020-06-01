Overview of Dr. Vito Mercurio, MD

Dr. Vito Mercurio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Mercurio works at NYU Langone East End Cardiology - Riverhead in Riverhead, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.