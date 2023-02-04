See All Pediatricians in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Vito Petrozzino, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Vito Petrozzino, MD

Dr. Vito Petrozzino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Autonomous University of Guadalajara

Dr. Petrozzino works at Vito Petrozzino, M.D., P.A. in Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Petrozzino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Medical Group
    349 E Northfield Rd Ste LL2, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 992-3666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Cough
Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 04, 2023
    We found him to be a caring doctor. I want to say thank you to him as he was patient in answering questions and was concerned for our child's health.
    Bob Khan — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Vito Petrozzino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366481624
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Petrozzino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrozzino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petrozzino works at Vito Petrozzino, M.D., P.A. in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Petrozzino’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrozzino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrozzino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrozzino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrozzino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

