Overview of Dr. Vito Speciale, DPM

Dr. Vito Speciale, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Speciale works at Coastal Carolina Podiatry, Inc. in Summerville, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.