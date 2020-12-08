See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (84)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Dr. Gosine works at The Center for Integrative & Functional Endocrinology, LLC. in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Karen Askari, MD
Dr. Karen Askari, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Evana Valenzuela-Scheker, MD
Dr. Evana Valenzuela-Scheker, MD
4.5 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Chelsea Gordner, DO
Dr. Chelsea Gordner, DO
2.6 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Integrative & Functional Endocrinology, LLC.
    17900 NW 5th St Ste 202 Bldg K, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 800-1408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (47)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gosine?

    Dec 08, 2020
    Every time I visit I am greeted by the front desk and given about a 5-10 min wait. The staff is courteous and respectful of my time. Dr Gosine has helped me for several months now. She is very informative and presents me with my options in a way I can understand she is the 3rd doctor I have had regarding my health. By far the most professional and comfortable.
    — Dec 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gosine to family and friends

    Dr. Gosine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gosine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD.

    About Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376736181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gosine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gosine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gosine works at The Center for Integrative & Functional Endocrinology, LLC. in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gosine’s profile.

    Dr. Gosine has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gosine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.