Dr. Vittoria Gassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vittoria Gassman, MD
Overview of Dr. Vittoria Gassman, MD
Dr. Vittoria Gassman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Gassman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gassman's Office Locations
-
1
Jewish Senior Services4200 Park Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604 Directions (203) 365-6473
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gassman?
About Dr. Vittoria Gassman, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1013987700
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gassman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gassman works at
Dr. Gassman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gassman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.