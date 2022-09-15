Dr. Vittorio Lagana, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vittorio Lagana, DPM
Dr. Vittorio Lagana, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
SVMC Primecare355 Abbott St Ste 100, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 751-7070Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I mentioned in my previous review that my two neuroma surgeries went very well with Dr. Vitorio Lagana. At the time that I wrote the review , my then 16-year-old daughter was scheduled for a surgery for a congenital issue she had. She ended up having both feet done over the course of six months. Once again, we ha a full resolution. The surgeries were successful with very little pain. I would highly recommend Dr. Lagana for anyone needing a foot doctor
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Lagana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagana has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion Surgery and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lagana speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagana.
