Dr. Vittorio Lagana, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Salinas, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vittorio Lagana, DPM

Dr. Vittorio Lagana, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lagana works at SVMC Primecare in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion Surgery and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lagana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SVMC Primecare
    355 Abbott St Ste 100, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 751-7070
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2022
    I mentioned in my previous review that my two neuroma surgeries went very well with Dr. Vitorio Lagana. At the time that I wrote the review , my then 16-year-old daughter was scheduled for a surgery for a congenital issue she had. She ended up having both feet done over the course of six months. Once again, we ha a full resolution. The surgeries were successful with very little pain. I would highly recommend Dr. Lagana for anyone needing a foot doctor
    Another happy patient — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Vittorio Lagana, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1366460453
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vittorio Lagana, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lagana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lagana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lagana has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion Surgery and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

