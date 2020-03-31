Dr. Vittorio Morreale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morreale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vittorio Morreale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vittorio Morreale, MD
Dr. Vittorio Morreale, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Morreale's Office Locations
Vittorio M. Morreale MD Plc.50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 200, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 803-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
T 7-8 Laminectomy and Diskectomy in Sept 2018 and I am doing great! Thanks to all of you from surgeon to office staff very top notch!
About Dr. Vittorio Morreale, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023106507
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morreale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morreale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morreale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morreale has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morreale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Morreale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morreale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morreale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morreale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.