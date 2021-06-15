Overview

Dr. Vivaik Tyagi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tyagi works at Gastro Care Institute in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.