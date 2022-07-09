Overview of Dr. Vivek Abhyankar, MD

Dr. Vivek Abhyankar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Abhyankar works at Cancer Center, Sandusky in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Tobacco Use Disorder and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.