Overview

Dr. Vivek Agarwal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Agarwal works at The Doctors Clinic in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.