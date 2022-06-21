Overview

Dr. Vivek Babaria, DO is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Physiatric Spine. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine|A.T. Still University-School Of Medicine In Arizona (Soma)|Still College Of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Babaria works at Orange County Spine and Sports in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA, Long Beach, CA and Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.