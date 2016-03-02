Overview of Dr. Vivek Bahl, MD

Dr. Vivek Bahl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Bahl works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.