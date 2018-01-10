See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Vivek Bansal, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vivek Bansal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Baba Raghau Med Coll, Gorakhpur U and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.

Dr. Bansal works at Atlantic Plastic and Hand Surgery PA in Edison, NJ with other offices in Washington, NJ, Clinton, NJ and Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Plastic and Hand Surgery PA
    2 State Route 27 Ste 508, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 505-2327
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hunterdon Pediatric Associates
    6 Club House Dr Ste 202, Washington, NJ 07882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 735-3980
  3. 3
    Center for Healthy Weight
    1738 State Route 31 Ste 214, Clinton, NJ 08809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 735-3912
  4. 4
    Hunterdon Medical Center Psych
    2100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 237-5486

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Overweight
Obesity
Vitamin D Deficiency
Overweight
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Insulin Therapy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2018
    He is one of the best physicians I have ever met. He takes time to listen to my problems carefully and is never in a hurry. I am never going to any other endocrinologist again
    — Jan 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vivek Bansal, MD
    About Dr. Vivek Bansal, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1831369701
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Trinitas Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Baba Raghau Med Coll, Gorakhpur U
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Obesity Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivek Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

