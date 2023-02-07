Overview of Dr. Vivek Chaturvedi, MD

Dr. Vivek Chaturvedi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Chaturvedi works at Illinois Retina Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Flossmoor, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.