Dr. Vivek Chaturvedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivek Chaturvedi, MD
Dr. Vivek Chaturvedi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Chaturvedi works at
Dr. Chaturvedi's Office Locations
Loop Office25 E Washington St Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 726-4949Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Practice331 W Surf St Ste 900, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 871-8444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Flossmoor Office19550 Governors Hwy Ste 3600, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Directions (708) 647-9211
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Could not have been better. Every step of my appointment was very smooth, with excellent employees who seemed highly competent and who worked quickly. Dr. Chaturvedi examined me carefully and found no issues, then asked if I had any questions. I had a few, and he answered them clearly. I'm very happy to be working with this practice from now on.
About Dr. Vivek Chaturvedi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1487789574
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Med Cntr/Illinois Retina Assoc
- New England Eye Ctr-Tufts U
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
