Dr. Vivek Das, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rutgers University - Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Das works at Premier Med Group in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.