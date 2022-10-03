Dr. Vivek Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivek Das, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rutgers University - Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Das works at
Locations
Premier Med Group501 Omni Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 520-4344
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Das has helped me immensely over the years. He is truly concerned about my multiple medical problems. Dr. Das has always been there for me especially when I am in a painful crisis. I would highly recommend Dr. Das. He is simply the best.
About Dr. Vivek Das, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- 1997|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Temple University Hospital
- 1992|Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Rutgers University - Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Das has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Das using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das works at
Dr. Das has seen patients for Migraine, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Das speaks Spanish.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
