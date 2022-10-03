See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hillsborough, NJ
Dr. Vivek Das, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Vivek Das, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (134)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vivek Das, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rutgers University - Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Das works at Premier Med Group in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Med Group
    501 Omni Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 520-4344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Morphine Pump Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Palliative Care for Cancer Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Das?

    Oct 03, 2022
    Dr. Das has helped me immensely over the years. He is truly concerned about my multiple medical problems. Dr. Das has always been there for me especially when I am in a painful crisis. I would highly recommend Dr. Das. He is simply the best.
    GG — Oct 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vivek Das, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vivek Das, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Das to family and friends

    Dr. Das' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Das

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vivek Das, MD.

    About Dr. Vivek Das, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487684858
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 1997|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • 1992|Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers University - Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivek Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Das has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Das has seen patients for Migraine, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    134 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vivek Das, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.