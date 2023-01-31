Overview of Dr. Vivek Deshmukh, MD

Dr. Vivek Deshmukh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Deshmukh works at The Oregon Clinic,Ear, Nose & Throat South in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.